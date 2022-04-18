AUSTIN (KXAN) — A famous pair of twins will revisit their roots this week to promote their new children’s book about the power of sisterhood.

Jenna Bush Hegar and Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughters of former President George W. Bush, are coming to Austin to sign copies of their new book “The Superpower Sisterhood.” Copies go on sale Tuesday, and then they’ll visit BookPeople on Friday afternoon for their book-signing event.

The sisters both graduated from Austin High School, and Jenna started college at the University of Texas at Austin. During an interview Monday, they shared what they’re looking forward to most about coming back.

“We can’t wait to be at BookPeople, which is one of our favorite bookstores,” Jenna said. “It’s an institution that’s been there since we were there, but also we’ve got to eat some Mexican food. I’ve got two syllables for you: queso.”

Their book is about an only child named Emma who becomes close friends with two sets of sisters that move onto her street.

“Through these characters, we see how they each believe how each other is enough, and they make regular skills like math and dance all of a sudden these superpowers,” Barbara explained. “That’s what we want our daughters and Jenna’s son to see their friends as enough and believe in them and help make them braver than they think they are, so that they can do more in the world and spread joy.”

On Tuesday, the same day their new book is released, the Bush sisters will also cohost a special sister edition of the fourth hour of TODAY, which will air on KXAN starting at 10 a.m.