AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic delays are expected in downtown Austin this weekend as bus stops are closed to allow for new priority lanes to be painted red.

Capital Metro will close bus stops on Guadalupe Street at Republic Square. Temporary stops will be placed on Guadalupe Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street.

Cap Metro says they will begin the painting on Saturday and may continue into Sunday depending on the weather.