AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has issued a burning restriction effective immediately.

The restriction means no grilling or fires are allowed in any City of Austin parks, greenbelts and preserves.

This includes the use of wood or charcoal BBQ pits/grills/smokers. Propane stoves are allowed in designated picnic areas only, according to a release from the city. Smoking is always prohibited in city parks.

PARD issued the restriction to “ensure the safety of park patrons and surrounding communities while minimizing the wildfire risk in the city’s parks and greenbelts,” the release said.

Park rangers will enforce the burning restriction in the city’s parks and greenbelts. Violations may result in a fine between $300 and $500, according to the city.

Austin Parks and Recreation will continue to evaluate fire conditions and will lift the burning restriction as soon as it is safe to do so.

For more information about wildfires, visit AustinTexas.gov/Wildfire.