Burn bans are in effect in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple counties issued burn bans Tuesday as Central Texas braces for a triple-digit heatwave.

As of Tuesday at noon, 254 counties had issued burn bans, including these within KXAN’s viewing area: Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Fayette, Gillespie, Hays, Lampasas, Lee, Llano, Milam, San Saba, Travis and Williamson.

The Travis County ban went into effect Tuesday and is set to expire Sept. 11. Williamson County’s ban is set to last no more than 90 days, but did not have a specific end date.

During a burn ban, people should not burn anything outside of an enclosure (like a grill) that contains all flames and sparks.

“Because conditions have continued to worsen over the last week, there is an increase risk in fire potential,” Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway said. “With moisture levels steadily dropping and not forecasted to rebound in the near future, this burn ban is necessary to ensure public safety.”

KXAN meteorologists are forecasting an extended heatwave, with hotter and drier than average weather lasting through the middle of August. This week, people can expect highs as much as 104°.

There are currently 11 active wildfires in Texas, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System.