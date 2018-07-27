Burn ban goes into place for city of Austin parkland

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grill closed due to a burn ban in a city of Austin park in 2016. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With high temperatures and a lack of rainfall this summer creating dangerous fire conditions throughout Central Texas, a burn ban has been put in place for city of Austin parkland.

The immediate ban applies to the building of fires and grilling in all city parks, greenbelts and preserves.

This includes the use of wood or charcoal barbecue pits/grills/smokers.

Propane stoves are allowed in designated picnic areas only, the city said. The city also reminded residents that smoking is always prohibited in city of Austin parks.

Violations of the ban may result in a fine between $300 and $500.

Austin's Parks and Recreation Department will continue to evaluate fire conditions and lift the ban when it's safe to do so.

Cedar Park closed its park grills in June due to the dry weather conditions.