AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a theft in January, Austin’s Blue Starlite Drive-In Theater is hosting a fundraising event this Sunday, February 19 at 6:30 PM.

The Big Blue Starlite “Heist Fun-D-Raiser” will happen at the theater’s downtown location on the rooftop of the San Antonio Garage. Attendees can choose to watch either Rogue One or Tron as both will be on simultaneously.

Prices for car slots range from $40 – $100 and a slot is good for two people. A $15 passenger ticket will be required for additional passengers.

Walk-in tickets are also available for $30 and $50 for individuals walking in without a car. Blankets and chairs are not provided, so you’ll need to bring your own.

The theater has partnered with some other local businesses to provide a wide variety of concessions. There will be hot glazed donuts from Mueller on a pay-what-you wish basis, popcorn, candy and free beer from 12 Fox Brewing.

At the end of the night, Blue Starlite said they are looking to raise $3,000 to offset costs for equipment replacement in the coming months. If you can’t make it, the company is still accepting donations as well, through its website.

Last month, the company lost more than $20,000 to theft, about 80% of their equipment downtown. Projectors, generators, laptops and DVD players were among the things taken. According to Josh Frank, owner of the Blue Starlite, it took him 14 years to acquire the equipment that was stolen.

The case was reported to the Austin Police Department but has yet to gain any leads.

“In the end this is a celebration of the Blue, our view, and the spirit of Austin that keeps us going,” the website said.