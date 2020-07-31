Bull Creek, Barton Creek Greenbelts reopening next month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department will reopen the Bull Creek and Barton Creek Greenbelts starting Aug. 8.

Although both will be back open, PARD said it will implement a pilot reservation program at Barton Creek.

The program will begin Aug. 8 and last around five months. Visitors to Barton Creek must make a reservation in advance for Thursdays through Sundays.

The reservations are free and can be made online starting Aug. 1. People can also leave a voicemail at 512-974-6797.

The reason for the reservation program is to help with management of the greenbelt, the city said.

PARD said Barton Creek has seen increasing negative impacts, including higher traffic, litter, erosion, trail damage and more.

PARD said the reservation program will help park rangers gather information about these impacts and use it to formulate future management strategies for Barton Creek.

The department reported that it consulted with Austin Public Health in order to make the decision to reopen the two greenbelts.