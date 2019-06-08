Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Insects and arachnids and all their other unsavory friends are moving into homes all over central Texas this summer.
A very wet spring has people calling pest control across Central Texas.
Experts say millipedes, cockroaches, wasps and mosquitos are the threats they hear about the most lately.
One family has seen it firsthand.
"Recently she's been the millipede hunter," Melissa Chan said of her four-year-old daughter, Zoe.
Armed with their trusty vacuum, the millipede hunter and mom go to work.
"I don't want her to be scared of things and so we've made it a game. But I don't really like millipedes crawling on her ceiling at night."
Chan said in the end, these games aren't much fun. She's exterminating around 30 creepy crawlies every night.
"The rain comes, then it stops. The rain comes, then it stops. When it stops, the bugs come out," said Scott Hanson, the senior technician for Bella Bugs in Cedar Creek.
If you're having the same problem, Hanson said you can try sprays you buy at the store. But he said it may only repel them short-term with harmful chemicals.
"Read the label. If you have children, if you have pets, look for the safety of it," Hanson said.
Hanson said your best bet is to find a specialist who will be able to keep them away for the long-term. Hanson said bugs can also have a long-term effect on your home value. Experts say they will begin eating the caulk and paint on your home which can lead to significant deterioration.
There are some steps you can take to control your pest problems before you're ever forced to call a professional. The Environmental Protection Agency offers a few prevention tips.
They recommend eliminating sources of water. That includes fixing leaky plumbing fixtures and dumping collection trays under houseplants and appliances.
You should also close off entry points, caulk cracks and crevices around cabinets or baseboards. You can use steel wool to fill spaces around pipes. And finally, get rid of clutter; stacks of newspapers or magazines can give pests places to hide and breed.
