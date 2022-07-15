AUSTIN (KXAN) — City Manager Spencer Cronk said the largest portion of the City’s General Fund, which covers operational costs and maintains current service levels, could be allocated to public safety for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

The $785 million broken down by emergency department by percentage as follows.

Police: 35%

Fire: 18%

EMS: 9%

The proposed budget also improves a 4% wage increase for civilian staff, which would include non-sworn public safety employees like dispatchers and 911 call-takers. In addition, Cronk announced a one-time stipend of up to $1,500 for all staff members who have been with the City for at least one year. That includes temporary and sworn staff members.

The Greater Austin Crime Commission released a statement shortly after the new budget was announced, saying it does not believe the plan does enough to address first responder staffing issues.

“The proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget does nothing to solve Austin’s public safety staffing crisis. It adds no new uniformed positions for EMS, Fire or Police, nor does it offer any solutions to increase training capacity to fill hundreds of vacancies,” the statement from the group’s president Eddie Margain said, in part.

Cronk said part of the $785 million will go towards recruitment.

You can view the full budget breakdown here.

KXAN will update this story with comments from Cronk and the Greater Austin Crime Commission this afternoon.