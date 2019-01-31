Buda women knit red hats for the American Heart Association

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – A group of seniors are sharing their love by knitting red hats to donate to charities. The group lives at The Huntington in Buda, and this isn’t the first time they’ve done this. They’ve been knitting hats to supply to hospitals, schools, Ronald McDonald Houses, Neonatal Intensive Care Units and numerous other charities over the years.

This year’s batch of hats will be donated to the American Heart Association.

In 2018, the group donated 2,427 to locations in 10 different states.

