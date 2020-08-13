Brush fire in neighborhood near Lake Austin now under control

Austin

brush fire austin

Brush fire near Spotted Fawn Circle (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to a brush fire in a neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the fire department, the blaze broke out on Spotted Fawn Circle. That’s near Lake Austin in a neighborhood off Cuernavaca Drive.

AFD says crews held the fire to less than two acres, and it is now under control. The fire also threatened several homes in the neighborhood, but no evacuations were issued.

Crews will be on scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots.

The fire department says the Ce-Bar, Westlake and Lake Travis Fire Departments also responded to the area.

