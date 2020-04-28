Broken Spoke to reopen following new Gov. Abbott orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Texas’ most legendary honky-tonks is reopening its doors.

Broken Spoke said on Facebook it would take advantage of Gov. Greg Abbott’s green light to operate at 25% capacity and will open May 1.

“We’re ecstatic and ready to welcome y’all back to the Best Honky Tonk in Texas and that means the world to us!” the Facebook post said.

Broken Spoke made it clear it will follow Gov. Abbott’s guidelines. Everyone has to wear a mask, management says, and they will have the restaurant and dance hall areas open until May 18, as outlined in Abbott’s orders. There won’t be bands in the dance hall or dancing yet, but the Facebook post says people can have a beer and eat a chicken-fried steak.