AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council will decide on Thursday whether to designate an iconic Austin honky-tonk as a historical landmark.

The Broken Spoke on South Lamar Boulevard has been around for nearly six decades after it was founded by owners James and Annetta White in November 1964.

The venue has hosted music greats like Willie Nelson and George Strait, as well as Bob Wills, Ernest Tubb and Tex Ritter.

The dancehall already received a Texas Historical Marker last year, according to online records from the Texas Historical Commission. However, the resolution council members will discuss Thursday will designate Broken Spoke as a “Historical Landmark” under city code.

“As the area around The Broken Spoke has prospered, and significant development has occurred, it is imperative to secure this venue from a fate suffered by many venues in the City,” the resolution reads. “Designating The Broken Spoke as a historic landmark will provide permanent protection to the structure and the operations of the venue.”

The resolution also states the venue meets certain criteria to be considered for this designation, including that it maintains its character as a classic Texas dancehall and is associated with historical events.