AUSTIN (KXAN) — A redevelopment plan for an empty shopping center near South Lamar and the 360 Loop was approved on its final reading at the Austin City Council meeting Thursday night.

A planning commission signed off on the Brodie Oaks proposed planned unit development, or PUD, late last year, and was sent to city council for approval. Council members added amendments over the course of three readings they heard prior to signing off on the project during its final reading Thursday.

Roughly four decades after the shopping center was built, it’s now in the early stages of becoming a small skyline in south Austin.

The development will be located in the shopping center near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and South Capital of Texas Highway, or the 360 Loop. It’ll be on the opposite side of Lamar from the Target and Radio Coffee.

The original proposal for the nearly 40 acres, the entire footprint of the current mall area, included 1,700 hundred residential units, an Imagine Austin Activity Center, three parks and a trailhead for the Barton Creek Greenbelt, according to the developers. The original proposal also capped buildings at 275-feet tall, KXAN previously reported.