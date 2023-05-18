AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been 20 years since Ortralla Mosley was stabbed to death at Reagan High School in Austin. On Thursday, the Texas House of Representatives gathered at the Texas Capitol to commemorate the life and legacy of Mosley.

On March 28, 2003, Mosley was 15 years old when she was violently attacked by her ex-boyfriend at the high school, according to a news release from the Texas Advocacy Project.

Carolyn White-Mosley became an advocate for teen dating violence awareness and prevention after the death of her daughter.

White-Mosley’s efforts have empowered survivors and led to statewide and national policy changes, the release said.

In 2005, Ortralla’s story inspired the Texas Advocacy Project to start the Teen Justice Initiative going into schools to provide free legal services to teens experiencing dating violence, the release said.

Ortralla was remembered Thursday as more than just a victim, the nonprofit said.

“We honor her memory and celebrate her legacy as a bright and talented young woman, brimming with potential and dreams for the future by fighting against teen dating violence and working towards a future where young people can have healthy, abuse-free relationships,” the release said.