AUSTIN (KXAN) — Adelbert’s Brewery is shutting down its north Austin location on Oct. 31.

The brewery at 2314 Rutland Dr. is about three blocks south of Q2 Stadium.

Adelbert’s is closing because the landlords decided to end their lease to make way for an office building.

The brewery’s owners said they learned of the decision in January and spent the next two to three months trying unsuccessfully to relocate.

According to a May article from our partners at Austin Business Journal, Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) records showed the land under Adelbert’s is owned by TD Family Partnership Ltd.

According to ABJ, TCAD appraised the property at $4.9 million this year, up nearly 50% in the past five years.

Adelbert’s has been open for 11 years.

ABJ reported the area, east of Burnet Road and The Domain, has attracted many small businesses in need of industrial space, including brewers. Relatively close by are Oskar Blues Brewery, 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative and Celis Brewery.

“We’ve got a few days left, and we’re going to make the most of every single one of those days right up to the bitter end,” said Sean Farmer, general manager of Adelbert’s.