Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. David Whitley (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- According to the Texas Governor's Office, David Whitley has resigned from his role as Texas Secretary of State Monday afternoon.

The Governor's Office has released a letter signed by Governor Greg Abbott accepting Whitley's resignation.

The resignation was accepted shortly after the Texas Senate failed to confirm and approve the interim Secretary of State to a permanent position as nominated by Governor Abbott.