Governor accepts Whitley resignation as Secretary of State
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- According to the Texas Governor's Office, David Whitley has resigned from his role as Texas Secretary of State Monday afternoon.
The Governor's Office has released a letter signed by Governor Greg Abbott accepting Whitley's resignation.
The resignation was accepted shortly after the Texas Senate failed to confirm and approve the interim Secretary of State to a permanent position as nominated by Governor Abbott.
Texas House and Senate wrap up a 'nuts-and-bolts' session
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas House and Senate have officially ended their work at the Texas Legislature, wrapping up the 140-day legislation session.
For the most part, the Republican-led legislature stayed away from controversial issues that divided the state in 2017; instead, they focused on difficult but important issues like Hurricane Harvey relief, public school finance reform and property tax reform.
Sunday, the Texas House and Senate approved a two-year state budget of $250 billion — a record. It includes upwards of $6 billion for public education, including teacher pay and more per-student spending; another $5 billion will go to pay local property taxes to ease the burden on homeowners.Read the Full Article
New therapy to treat cedar allergies long-term coming soon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texan Allergy & Sinus Center is behind a new study that could bring long term and quick relief to cedar allergy sufferers.
The study focused on cedar allergies. The treatment includes a shot of diluted cedar extract into a lymph node. Twenty-six patients were part of the study.
"So we are not guessing at how much is going to get into the lymph node — we know exactly how much," explained Dr. Christopher Thompson with Texan Allergy & Sinus Center. "The fact that you could get the equivalent of three-to-five years of shot therapy in three injections over two months, it just doesn't even seem real to me, but the study supports it."Read the Full Article
First monument to honor all WWI veterans coming to Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Frank Buckles was the last surviving veteran of World War I , reaching an age of 110 before he died in 2011.
In his later years, he hoped to see a national war memorial commemorating those who served in WWI, like him. He even lobbied for lawmakers to make an existing monument honoring Washington D.C. WWI soldiers into the National World War I Memorial, before trying to build a memorial in its own right on the National Mall, according to the National WWI Memorial Foundation , which he created.
Now, his dream is finally becoming a reality.Read the Full Article
