AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Brass Tap has blanketed the Dallas area in recent years. Leaders of the Florida-based craft beer bar franchise think Austin is next in line for significant growth.

There are already 11 locations of Brass Tap open in DFW, with two more on the way and more than 30 franchise deals signed, according to CEO Chris Elliott. The Austin area, meanwhile, has just two, with a third set to open soon in Leander.

The Austin market could ultimately have about 12 locations, Elliott said.

