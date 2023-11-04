The above video shows KXAN Live’s top morning headlines for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

AUSTIN (ABJ) — Brandywine Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit against a major former tenant: the State of Texas. And it’s not the only landlord to do so.

Philadelphia-based Brandywine’s (NYSE: BDN) lawsuit, filed Oct. 27 in Travis County, alleged the Texas Health and Human Services Commission broke a contract with the real estate developer earlier this year by prematurely terminating a lease at Brandywine’s growing Uptown ATX development that promises to expand the bounds of Austin’s second downtown beyond The Domain.

HHSC backed out of the lease due to a provision that allows state entities to do so “due to the non-availability of money,” but the lawsuit goes on to allege that the agency did indeed have funds specifically available to pay rent.

