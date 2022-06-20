AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the summer, freshman orientation at the University of Texas at Austin is in full swing.

Monday marks the third session of orientation for incoming freshmen and it extends through the middle of July. “Moov”-in is scheduled to begin August 19.

During orientation, incoming students can register for their classes, see where buildings on campus are and meet new people to make the 40 Acres feel a little smaller when they arrive for school.

“Yeah I came I was pretty nervous,” incoming freshman Kelly Matthews said, standing next to another incoming freshman Michelle Frobish who she met Monday. “I didn’t already have friends here, but I’ve already met a friend and it’s been pretty fun so far.”

For those who can’t make it to any of the in-person orientation events, there’s a virtual option in August.