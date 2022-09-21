AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said an 11-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night in east Austin.

According to APD, the boy was inside his home in the 1300 block of East Third St. when multiple shots were fired from outside at 11:30 p.m. That is between Attayac and Navasota Streets in the East César Chávez neighborhood.

Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics took an adolescent patient to the hospital with serious but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

APD said no suspects are custody. Witnesses told officers they saw a truck driving nearby but were not sure if it was connected to the shooting.