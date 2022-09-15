AUSTIN (KXAN) — For countless youth organizations across Central Texas, the pandemic presented plenty of problems.

It even took a toll on the Boy Scouts of America, as its membership dropped nationwide.

Now, it’s able to meet face-to-face again, bringing about a new recruiting effort from various scouting troops across Central Texas.

In 2019, the organization’s older program, Boy Scouts, changed its name to Scouts BSA, welcoming young women between the ages of 11 and 17.

The program for younger kids, Cub Scouts, has been welcoming girls since 2018.

Nadia Ramirez joined a troop in Austin last year.

“My favorite part about being involved in scouting is having a community and being able to get together with other females who share similar interests as I do,” she said.

There are more than 135 merit badges any scout may earn throughout the program.

Many of the skills they learn could even influence them to pick a particular profession or career they pursue as an adult.

For Scouts BSA Troop 448 member Seth Munoz, it’s all about making memories.

“You’ll have lots of fun. You’ll meet lots of new friends at summer camps,” he said. “You’ll just have a lot of fun creating new stories that you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

According to the Boy Scouts of America’s capitol area council, September is the organization’s most important month of the year when it comes to bringing in new families.

Over the next few weeks, local troops will be hosting dozens of different recruiting events at elementary schools in the Austin area.

To check if there are any open meetings taking place near you, click this link.