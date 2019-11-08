Bowie HS dance team donates $3K of mum sale proceeds to brain cancer charity

Tawnya Savoy explains the different elements of one of the mums she made this year on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The dance team at Bowie High School will present a check to a brain cancer charity Friday evening during halftime of the final football game of the regular season.

The funds, totaling $3,300, came from the group’s homecoming mum sale, a major annual fundraiser for the team, the Silver Stars, that helps fund trips and other activities.

The Silver Stars’ mums this year featured gray ribbons and accents, a nod to the official color for brain cancer awareness. (Photo Courtesy: AJHardy Photography)

“It is hard to raise money,” said Darlene Case, co-president of the Stars’ booster club, “but it doesn’t matter when it’s something as important as this.”

In the spring, the boosters were looking for someone to coordinate mum-making for the sale. The group was having trouble finding a volunteer to take on the task, so they turned to veteran mum-maker Tawnya Savoy.

She’s coordinated the effort the last two years, but her daughters no longer dance with the Silver Stars. Still, she agreed to contribute her talents.

“My sister passed in April of glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of brain cancer,” Savoy said. “So I went to the board and proposed that I stay on for another year if they would consider giving a donation to Head for the Cure, which supports brain cancer research.”

The team jumped at the opportunity to support the charity and to teach the girls the importance of giving to others. Friday’s donation represents 30% of the total sales.

On KXAN News Today, Savoy explains what it meant to her family to make the mums this year.