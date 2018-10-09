Bowie high school teacher on leave for alleged sexual assault

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bowie High School. (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Bowie high school teacher is on administrative leave and facing a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The school sent out an email to parents saying Austin police issued an arrest warrant Monday evening.

The district is not yet identifying who the teacher is, or what subjects they taught.

A parent meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the Bowie High School auditorium to discuss the arrest.

Additional counselors will be on hand this week for students who may need extra support.