AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the administration at James Bowie High School in south Austin addressed a threat that was posted to social media against the campus.

Principal Mark Robinson said staff were made aware of the threat Thursday, Austin ISD Police were immediately contacted, and an investigation ensued, according to a message sent to the school community.

The message was sent around 9:20 a.m. Friday.

“The person who made the threat is now in Austin ISD Police custody. The person did not have access to weapons, and our campus was and remains safe,” Robinson said.

According to the school, out of an abundance of caution, there would be extra law enforcement presence on campus Friday.

AISD has a notification system available for parents called “School Messenger.” The system is the primary mass notification tool used by the district for a variety of communication purposes.

According to the district, School Messenger has six types of communication: