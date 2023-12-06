AUSTIN (KXAN) – Both officers injured in Tuesday’s shooting spree have been released from the hospital.

Austin Police arrested Shane James, 34, in relation to multiple shootings across Central Texas that killed six people and injured three, including the two officers and a biker.

Austin Independent School District Sergeant Val Barnes, who works as a supervisor supporting school resource officers, went on a daily check of Northeast Early College High School Tuesday morning. Barnes called out to report at 10:40 a.m. that he was taking on gunfire from someone and was hit in the leg.

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas — a law enforcement union — posted on social media Tuesday that the officer is a CLEAT member and that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Barnes has served AISD for 29 years. A spokesperson from AISD told KXAN that Barnes is in stable condition and was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Another officer responded to a burglary call at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at a home in the Circle C neighborhood in southwest Austin, where a person found the suspect in their backyard. Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson told reporters Tuesday night that the suspect fired at the officer, who returned fire but did not hit the suspect.

Shortly after the exchange, the officer reported that he had been struck multiple times, and the suspect got away, according to Chief Henderson. ‘

The Austin Police Association told KXAN Wednesday afternoon that the officer was seriously injured but has been released from the hospital and is recovering from home.