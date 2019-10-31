Booming ‘burbs: The towns around Austin that have seen home prices skyrocket

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — In Bastrop County, about 45 minutes east of Austin, four ZIP codes have seen their median home value double in the past decade.

And Bastrop County is just one example of how Austin’s housing crunch has created value for residential real estate outside the urban core. Thanks to a nationwide Business Journals analysis of housing data from Zillow Group Inc. (Nasdaq: Z), Austin Business Journal has been able to identify the local ZIP codes with the most robust growth in home values over the past decade — both inside the city of Austin and now beyond.

It’s a useful way to see where residential real estate investors can cash in the most, and where some homeowners may have trouble keeping up with rising property taxes.

Read more at the Austin Business Journal here.