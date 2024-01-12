AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beloved Austin bookstore BookPeople said in a social media post it was broken into overnight.

The store said it would need to delay opening hours Friday to 9:30 a.m. due to the break in. The store typically opens at 9 a.m. daily.

“With shock and sadness we must delay opening hours of our store today due to a break in that occurred last night. We will keep everyone updated as to our hours as we know more!” BookPeople said in the caption of an Instagram post.

“And our warmest wishes of support also extend to our business neighbors who may have also withstood a similar blow,” the post continued. “Thanks y’all and stay safe.”