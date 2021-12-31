Book to highlight Austin’s unique street art and the artists behind it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are many iconic murals and mosaics around Austin, many of them known nationwide. From the “I love you so much” mural on South Congress to the “Hi, How Are You?” mural, the art brings the community together.

One artist is hoping to make that art even more well known and understood through a new book which will document Austin’s graffiti, street art, murals and mosaics.

The book will be called ATX Urban Art and it will include the history of street art in our city, information from the artists, and more than 1,000 photos. The book will be ready next Spring.

“ATX Urban Art highlights the wide range of artists dedicated to coloring on walls and keeping Austin weird,” J.J. Mazacz, the book’s author, said.

The group is asking for help fundraising money for the book’s publishing through a crowdfunding campaign which ends Jan. 7. You can find details and read more about the book on ATX Urban Art’s website.

