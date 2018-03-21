Bombing suspect’s death brings closure to Draylen Mason’s family

The family of the 17-year-old who was murdered in the second Austin bombing says with news of the suspect’s death, they say they can finally have “some sense of closure that our beloved has received justice.”

“I’m glad to know that it has come to an end,” said the family’s Pastor Gary Renfro. “An unfortunate end in that he took his own life but still that it has come to an end.”

Draylen Mason was killed and his mother was injured when a package exploded in their kitchen in east Austin on Monday, March 12.

“I believe the fact that it’s over, it’s done with, we don’t have to live in fear,” he said. “It’s something that we can all rest easy and breath a sigh of relief.”

On Wednesday, Renfro of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church released a statement on behalf of the Mason family. “We want to thank the law enforcement officials who have worked diligently on this case. We have been humbled by the overwhelming support of the community and of those who loved Draylen as we did,” wrote the family. “Our hearts also go out to the families who have been impacted by these senseless crimes and we pray for them as well.”

But, Renfro says, the family is still left with questions.

“Why?” he asked. “Where did this come from? Why them? Why others? We are waiting to see what [investigators] can uncover.”

Mason is described by those who knew him as an exceptionally talented student who was accepted into the selective Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin.

Mason’s funeral will be held on Saturday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church at 4301 Tannehill Lane.

Full Statement: