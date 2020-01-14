Bomb threat prompts early dismissal at KIPP Austin North Campus on Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday afternoon, KIPP Austin announced it would dismiss students early after a bomb threat earlier in the morning resulted in an evacuation.

According to the Austin Police Department, the call of the threat came in around 10:56 a.m. and officers and K-9 units reported on scene to perform a sweep.

In a statement sent to parents, the school explained that students would be dismissed to allow police to continue sweeping the campus. According to KIPP, buses will pick up students at 2 p.m. and arrive at their bus stop shortly afterwards. All after-school events are cancelled.

Justin Scott, Regional Superintendent for KIPP Texas – Austin said in a statement:

“We hope that you understand that we do not take the implementation of these measures lightly, but seek to maximize the safety of our students, staff and families.”

KIPP says classes will resume as normally scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 15.