A bomb threat at the H-E-B at Hancock Center forced the store to evacuate for a short time just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bomb scare early Friday morning forced the H-E-B at Hancock Center in central Austin to temporarily evacuate.

Austin Police say the threat came in just before 2 a.m. and prompted an immediate search of the store at 1000 East 41st Street. A caller told KXAN the store was evacuated while police conducted the search. Police did not give many details.

A little before 3 a.m., officers said they did not find anything in the store, and H-E-B reopened.