Boil water notice issued for Austin Water users — what we know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A boil water notice has been issued for Austin Water users Saturday night. Additionally, emergency water restrictions have been issued, meaning residents are asked to conserve water.

A release from Austin Water says Austin Water’s Ullrich Water Treatment Plant is out of service due to an “internal treatment process issue that resulted in high turbidity within the plant.”

“It appears this will be over in a couple of days,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in the release.

KXAN is working to find out if the issue was caused by this week’s winter freeze in Central Texas.

Austin Water says it is increasing water production at two other water treatment plants, Davis and Handcox, and managing the water pipelines to keep water service coming to customers. There have been no power disruptions at drinking water plants, as of the last time of this report.

Austin Water is expected to hold a press conference Saturday night. KXAN will stream it live in this story.

This is Austin Water’s first boil water notice since the February 2021 winter storm. Austin Water issued a boil water notice that lasted nearly a week on Feb. 17, 2021 when the city’s largest water treatment plant temporarily lost electricity during winter storm power outages.

What to do during a boil water notice

During a boil water notice, you should use bottled water or boil tap water for drinking and to prepare and cook food. Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice or water from a refrigerator, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In many cases, you can use tap water to wash your hands. When it comes to bathing or showering be careful not to swallow any water. Do not use it to brush your teeth, the CDC says.

The CDC says it is generally safe to use laundry machines and wash clothes as normal. When it comes to your dishwasher, that too is generally safe as long as your final rinse temperatures reaches at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit, the CDC says.

Who is affected by the boil water notice

The release says all Austin Water customers and retail customers of Austin Water Wholesale Districts and Utilities should follow the notice.

Here’s a list of the retail customers affected according to Austin Water:

Night Hawk

Travis County WCID 10

Windermere

Creedmoor-Maha WSC

Morningside

Rivercrest

San Leanna

Marsha WSC

Wells Branch MUD

Northtown MUD

Manor

Rollingwood

Sunset Valley

High Valley

Mid-Tex Utilities

North Austin MUD 1

Who should conserve water?

Emergency water use restrictions were issued by Austin Water Saturday at 7:30 p.m., meaning all customers should limit indoor water usage and stop outdoor water usage.

Residents should not use water for irrigation or foundations, wash vehicles (including at commercial car wash locations), wash pavement, add water to pools and spas or operate an ornamental fountain or pond unless it’s necessary for a pet.

Commercial users should reduce water unless it’s needed for health and safety. Commercial customers should not use water for irrigation or commercial car washing. Manufacturing groups that use an average over 100,000 gallons per day should reduce water as much as possible.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.