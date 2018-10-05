Body recovered from Lake Travis near where woman fell from barge

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — Search teams found a woman's body in Lake Travis Friday morning, near the area where a woman fell from a party barge.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said a dive team found the body at a depth of 117 feet around 10:30 a.m. The body has not been officially identified as Rachel Kathleen Scott, who fell off the top deck of a party barge May 19 near Volente Beach and disappeared. After days of searching, divers and other teams could not find her. Divers with both Travis County and the Austin Police Department periodically checked the area this summer. That's what they were doing Friday when the body was found.

The body will go to the medical examiner, who will determine the identity.

TCSO spokeswoman Kristin Dark said there is video of the moment Scott fell into the water, which they used to pinpoint the area where she went under.

"We were able to take that video, freeze frame to that moment in time, and using fixed points on the shoreline, come up with an area of the lake that it was most likely she might be," Dark said, adding they shared that information with dive teams.

Teams have also periodically been searching for Manuel Salas, who disappeared near Mansfield Dam May 5.