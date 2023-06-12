Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 12, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The body of a man who went missing in Lake Travis over the weekend was located Monday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call around 7:28 p.m. Sunday to help EMS find a man who was last seen near Mansfield Dam Park.

Authorities searched the area where he was last seen on Sunday night, and paused searching overnight. Search efforts continued Monday morning.

The man’s body was located around 8:30 a.m. A dive team was still working to recover the body as of 12:30 p.m.

The man has not been identified, but TCSO said he was in his 20s. It’s unclear how he ended up in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

