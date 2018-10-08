Austin

Body of man in his 20s found in Lake Austin

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 01:28 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are on their way to Lake Austin southwest of the Loop 360 bridge after a body was reported in the water.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted around 1:20 p.m. Monday that an obviously deceased person was found.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the 3600 block of Rivercrest Drive at 12:59 p.m. and described the victim as a man in his 20s. He has not been identified.

  • This is a developing story.

Early Saturday, a 25-year-old man visiting Austin from Minneapolis to attend Austin City Limits music festival went missing at a waterfront vacation rental home less than 2,000 feet away from Monday's incident.

Law enforcement officials have not said if the cases are believed to be related.

