Body of man in his 20s found in Lake Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are on their way to Lake Austin southwest of the Loop 360 bridge after a body was reported in the water.
The Austin Fire Department tweeted around 1:20 p.m. Monday that an obviously deceased person was found.
Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the 3600 block of Rivercrest Drive at 12:59 p.m. and described the victim as a man in his 20s. He has not been identified.
- This is a developing story.
Early Saturday, a 25-year-old man visiting Austin from Minneapolis to attend Austin City Limits music festival went missing at a waterfront vacation rental home less than 2,000 feet away from Monday's incident.
Law enforcement officials have not said if the cases are believed to be related.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
