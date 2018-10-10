Man's body found in Lake Austin identified as missing ACL-goer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Family of Christopher Jay White)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified the body found in Lake Austin Monday as the Minneapolis man visiting for Austin City Limits music festival.

Friends of 25-year-old Christopher Jay White say he was last seen near a vacation rental home Saturday on Smoky Ridge Drive along the Colorado River. The home is located west of Loop 360 near the Emma Long Metropolitan Park.

White's friends told TCSO they last saw him between 5 and 6 a.m. They say White had mentioned wanting to go down to the docks, but no one remembers seeing him leave the residence.

"He was very unfamiliar with the area, and by the time they came back they had been drinking and it was dark," explained Olivia Wilson, White's girlfriend, who flew out from their home in Minneapolis to help in the search.

TCSO, the Austin Police Department, Travis County Search and Rescue and Texas Parks and Wildlife conducted a land and water search throughout the weekend.

A 911 caller reported seeing a body in Lake Austin around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department tweeted Monday that the body was recovered from the lake just southwest of the Loop 360 bridge.

The Travis County medical examiner positively identified the body as White.

The investigation is still in the process of identifying the cause of death, but at this point, there is no evidence of foul play, the sheriff's office said.