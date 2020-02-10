2-month-old baby found dead near South Congress business

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 2-month-old child was found dead Monday morning at 5001 South Congress Avenue.

The call came into dispatch at 4:17 a.m., police say, and the investigation is ongoing. The business at the address is Austin Express Auto Parts.

Austin-Travis County EMS says paramedics pronounced the baby dead at the scene.

Northbound traffic is down to one lane. APD victim services is on scene.

In their latest tweet, the Austin Police Department says the death “does not appear to be suspicious at this time.”

Update: This death does not appear to be suspicious at this time. PIO will not be providing a briefing. Thank you, APD PIO https://t.co/DKd41AGTt9 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 10, 2020