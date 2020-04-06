Body found outside Texas Workforce Commission

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A body was found near the Texas Workforce Commission April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

A body was found near the Texas Workforce Commission April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man’s body was found Monday outside the Texas Workforce Commission building at 101 E. 15th Street in Downtown Austin.

The only thing DPS could confirm was that it was a man’s body. It is unclear how the body was found, the approximate age of the man, if it’s a suspicious death or any other other detail about what happened.

DPS says the call came in at 7:31 a.m. Monday.

  • Body found near the Texas Workforce Commission
    A body was found near the Texas Workforce Commission April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • A body was found near the Texas Workforce Commission April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
    A body was found near the Texas Workforce Commission April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • A body was found near the Texas Workforce Commission April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
    A body was found near the Texas Workforce Commission April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • A body was found near the Texas Workforce Commission April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
    A body was found near the Texas Workforce Commission April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

This is a developing situation and we have a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story with information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss