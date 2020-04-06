Body found outside Texas Workforce Commission

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man’s body was found Monday outside the Texas Workforce Commission building at 101 E. 15th Street in Downtown Austin.

The only thing DPS could confirm was that it was a man’s body. It is unclear how the body was found, the approximate age of the man, if it’s a suspicious death or any other other detail about what happened.

DPS says the call came in at 7:31 a.m. Monday.

A body was found near the Texas Workforce Commission April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

This is a developing situation and we have a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story with information as it becomes available.