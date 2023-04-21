BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A body found in Bell County has been identified as a missing person out of Austin.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded Friday morning to a report of a dead person in a bar-ditch near the 1300 block of Berger Road – just north of Temple.

Investigators identified the person as 25-year-old Tiera Strand – who was listed as a missing person out of Austin. She was last seen on Sunday, April 16 near the 400 block of E. 6th Street in Austin. Investigators coordinated with the Austin Police Department to notify the victim’s next of kin, officials said.

The cause and manner of death are unknown – pending a determination from the medical examiner, the release.

This is a joint investigation between BCSD and the Austin Police Department’s Homicide Unit. If anyone has any information regarding this case, you can call the BCSD CID at (254) 933-5442 or the Austin Police Department’s tip line at (512) 472-8477.