Body found in Waller Creek in downtown Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A body was found in Waller Creek in downtown Austin Wednesday.
Officers arrived on the scene at Waller Creek and East Fifth Street near the Hilton Garden Inn around 8:22 a.m. after someone called and said someone was in the creek. Austin-Travis County EMS said they found a man in his 40s lying in the creek. He was declared dead at the scene.
It's not known who he is or how long he'd been in the creek.
Homicide investigators are also on scene but police can't say if the person's death is suspicious or not at this time.
Since the summer of 2016, there have been four bodies (not including Wednesday's) recovered from Waller Creek in downtown Austin.
