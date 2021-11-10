Body found near north Austin park, medics ‘had to deal’ with bee swarm while responding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics found a body in a greenbelt near a north Austin park Wednesday.

ATCEMS said via Twitter it received a call about a potential body in the North Star Greenbelt near Walnut Creek Park at 7:26 a.m. Once crews responded to the area, they found the body and pronounced the person dead around 7:45 a.m.

FINAL Walnut Creek Park “North Star Greenbelt” rescue portion has been cancelled. A Deceased On Scene Pronouncement has been obtained. Responders are also having to deal with a swarm of bees in the area. No further information is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 10, 2021

While at the scene, ATCEMS said its crew “had to deal” with a swarm of bees. It’s unclear if the bees had anything to do with the person’s death, but it was apparently a nuisance to responding medics.

We have a photographer headed to the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.