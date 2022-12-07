Texas DPS investigating after a body was found in a ditch off FM 973 near Platt Lane. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A body was found in a ditch off FM 973 in southeast Austin on Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The agency said the body was found at 7:30 a.m. near Platt Lane. That’s across from Tesla Road.

ATCEMS said it pronounced the person dead at the scene. The agency said it is possible it was a traffic fatality.

Road closures could occur in the area for the investigation, according to ATCEMS.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of FM 973 are closed at Platt Lane. Traffic is being diverted to Decker Lake Road.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is the primary agency investigating.

Avoid the area if possible.