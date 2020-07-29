Body found in creek bed in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is responding to a call of a dead body in a north Austin creek bed, it said Wednesday.

APD says a homicide detective is heading to the scene in the 200 block of Little Walnut Drive but they are unsure if the death is of a suspicious nature. The call came in at 9:11 a.m., APD says.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the body was found in a creek bed in the area.

People should expect law enforcement in the area as the investigation begins, and it’s best to avoid the area if you can.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. We have a photographer headed to the scene.