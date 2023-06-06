Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 5, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A body was found at Zilker Park Monday evening, according to paramedics.

Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed that medics responded to 2200 Lou Neff Road shortly before 6 p.m. That area is near the Zilker Park volleyball courts.

Medics pronounced the person dead on the scene.

KXAN received a viewer-submitted email Tuesday morning that said a volleyball league discovered the body while setting up for a game and called 911.

It’s not clear how the person died. KXAN has reached out to the Austin Police Department and will update this story if we receive more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.