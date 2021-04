ATCEMS, Austin Police search for person who did not resurface at Lady Bird Lake on Saturday, April 17, 2021 (KXAN Photo: Kaitlyn Karmout)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The person believed to have not resurfaced in Lady Bird Lake over the weekend was identified Wednesday by Austin Police as Hector Nguyen, 20.

Rescue efforts by Austin-Travis County EMS were initially launched Saturday afternoon near Town Creek Drive after it was reported one person did not resurface. Nguyen’s body was then found Sunday near South Lakeshore Boulevard.

Rescue swimmers searched the water, and crews also searched from above by drone for Nguyen.