Body camera video to be release in deadly 6th Street shootout that killed teen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are expected to provide body camera video from a “gun battle” on Sixth Street in early October, in which an officer fired a weapon while responding.

Around 1:15 a.m. Oct. 9, two officers — including Glenn Vargas, a 4-year veteran who later fired his weapon — ran toward the sounds of shooting on East Sixth Street and Sabine Street, according to Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon. The officers saw two groups of men shooting at each other, he said. That night, officers were able to find a suspect they believed to be involved as well as a handgun.

Officers found a 17-year-old nearby who had been shot. Michael Carothers died later that morning. It’s not clear if it was because of the gun battle or shots fired by the officer.

APD will provide an update on the case and share video Friday at 2 p.m. We will stream the updates in this story.