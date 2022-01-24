Bob Dylan to make Austin pit stop on ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour

US legend Bob Dylan performs on stage during the 21st edition of the Vieilles Charrues music festival on July 22, 2012 in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France. AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/GettyImages)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites will have the opportunity this spring to hear one of the most renowned songwriters in concert, as Bob Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour makes its way to the Bass Concert Hall.

Dylan’s multi-year world tour will stop at the Bass Concert Hall on March 16. The Texas Inner Circle presale runs through Thursday, while the general ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets start at $59.50.

A beloved musical figure in American popular culture, Dylan’s discography and career spans six decades, known for his civil rights and anti-war anthems such as “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are a-Changin’.” Among his numerous accolades, Dylan is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, ten Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award.

Earlier on Monday, CNBC reported Sony Music Entertainment has acquired Dylan’s entire recorded music catalog — a deal closed in July with an estimated cost to the tune of $150-$200 million, per Variety.

Kicked off in Milwaukee on Nov. 2, the two-legged “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour is scheduled to run through 2024. The tour follows Dylan’s release of his 39th studio album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” in June 2020.