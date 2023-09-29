AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning Sunday, public access to the boat ramp at Lake Walter E. Long, or Decker Lake, would be closed, according to the City of Austin.

The city said on Sept. 12, the elevation of the lake was 554.07 feet above mean sea level, which was approximately one foot below the normal operational range. Officials said the lake level was too low to safely allow boating.

“The lake level is maintained by pumping water from the Colorado River. Flows from the Colorado River have been insufficient to allow pumping into Lake Walter E. Long due to lack of local rainfall and reduced inflows into the Highland Lakes,” the city said.

According to the city, the decision about lake access was made in collaboration with Austin Energy, Austin Water and the Lower Colorado River Authority.

“Austin Energy, Austin Water and Austin Parks and Recreation will continue to monitor available Colorado River flows and will resume pumping operations as conditions allow which will allow the boat ramp to reopen safely,” the city said.

Updates on the boat ramp status will be available online.