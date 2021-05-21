2 hurt as boat explodes on Lake Austin, ATC EMS says

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A boat exploded on Lake Austin Friday, sending black smoke into the air just before 4 p.m. about a half-mile from Hula Hut and the Tom Miller Dam. Two people were burned, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One person was declared a trauma alert and was taken to a local hospital with “potentially serious injuries.”

ATC EMS says multiple people from the boat were in the water initially, but everyone has since been pulled out to safety. It said the call happened around the 1600 block of Scenic Drive.

Video from a witness, Nick Matzorkis, shows a small boat on fire near the shore.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the boat has sunk, and fuel burning on the surface of the water is now out. Crews are deploying absorbent booms to collect as much residual fuel as possible.

Firefighters and law enforcement will remain on scene for some time, according to ATC EMS.

  Boat catches fire on Lake Austin near Hula Hut and the Tom Miller Dam (Austin Fire Department Photo)
    Boat catches fire on Lake Austin near Hula Hut and the Tom Miller Dam (Austin Fire Department Photo)
  • Boat catches fire on Lake Austin near Hula Hut and the Tom Miller Dam (Austin Fire Department Photo)
    Boat catches fire on Lake Austin near Hula Hut and the Tom Miller Dam (Austin Fire Department Photo)

